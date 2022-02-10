Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.