Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

