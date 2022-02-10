Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Reduced by Analyst

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $228.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

