Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Issued By Truist Financial

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

POST stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. Post has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.