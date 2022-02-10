Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after buying an additional 179,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

