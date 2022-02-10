Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Decreased by Analyst

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,510 shares of company stock worth $9,584,361. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

