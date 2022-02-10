Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

FISV stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 949.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 107,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,582 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

