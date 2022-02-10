Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Issued By KeyCorp

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

PENN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

