Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

ES opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $123,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eversource Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

