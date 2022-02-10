Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Reduced by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.18.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.