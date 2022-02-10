QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 2.4%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 35,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

