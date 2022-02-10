Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,297 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

