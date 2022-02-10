Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

