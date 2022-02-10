Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

