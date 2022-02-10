Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $516,000 Stock Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Euroseas worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Euroseas alerts:

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Euroseas Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.