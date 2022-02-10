Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

