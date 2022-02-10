Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

