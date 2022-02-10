Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 27,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

