Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,312 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

