Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $133.83. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

