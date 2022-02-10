Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 568,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,832. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

