Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QNTFF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Quantafuel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Get Quantafuel ASA alerts:

Quantafuel ASA Company Profile

Quantafuel ASA engages in the provision of technology for the production of environmentally friendly fuels and chemicals. It focuses on converting waste plastics back into low carbon synthetic oil products. The company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantafuel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantafuel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.