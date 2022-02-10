Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of QNTFF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Quantafuel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
Quantafuel ASA Company Profile
