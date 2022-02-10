Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $216,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ABG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,326. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

