Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

