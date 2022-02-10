QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.