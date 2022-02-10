Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 79,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 2,166,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $681.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

