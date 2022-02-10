Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.59. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 9,638 shares trading hands.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $598.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

