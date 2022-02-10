Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

