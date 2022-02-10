Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

