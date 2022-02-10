Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,177. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

