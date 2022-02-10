Raymond James Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

SILV opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.