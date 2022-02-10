Raymond James Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$217.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.06. 797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $112.63 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

