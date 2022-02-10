Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) received a C$10.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.43. 1,837,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.