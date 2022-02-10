RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will announce sales of $61.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.29 million to $61.50 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $38.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.15 million to $263.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.91 million, with estimates ranging from $289.81 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $762.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

