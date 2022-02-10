Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

NYSE:RM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 1,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,176. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $524,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock worth $4,866,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

