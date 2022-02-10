Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,866 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL traded down GBX 45 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,266 ($30.64). 5,252,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.