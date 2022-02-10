Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.18% of Global Ship Lease worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 296,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

GSL stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $989.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

