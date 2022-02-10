Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

