Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Stifel Financial worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

