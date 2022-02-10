Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.15% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

