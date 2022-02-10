Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 832,300 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of KAR Auction Services worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 467,949 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

