Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 173,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A. O. Smith worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $74.65 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

