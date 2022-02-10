RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.