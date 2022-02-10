Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.50) to GBX 4,600 ($62.20) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. Renishaw has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $70.79.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

