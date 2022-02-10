Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $21.86. Renren shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
