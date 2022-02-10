Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $21.86. Renren shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Get Renren alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.