Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Advantest
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
