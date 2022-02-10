Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Advantest has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

