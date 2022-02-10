Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ashland Global (ASH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00.

2/3/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00.

1/24/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00.

1/14/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $124.00.

1/12/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the first-quarter of fiscal 2022 have been declining over the past month. Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. The company is seeing higher costs for butane due to a spike in natural gas costs. Butane is expected to remain a significant part of its raw material inflation in fiscal 2022. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. It expects these issues to continue over the near term. Higher costs associated with these headwinds might hurt its margins. China’s energy use restrictions may also potentially impact the company’s plant operations in fiscal 2022. The company’s high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

NYSE ASH traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $96.38. 20,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,702. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ashland Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.