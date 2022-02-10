Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $154,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

