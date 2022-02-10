Resideo Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Resideo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

