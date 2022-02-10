Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Retractable Technologies worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

